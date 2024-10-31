 Skip navigation
Tee Higgins, Orlando Brown Jr. remain out of practice on Thursday

  
Published October 31, 2024 02:12 PM

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that the club would take things day-by-day when it comes to receiver Tee Higgins and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

Thursday is apparently not the day for either player to get on the field.

Per multiple reporters on the scene, Higgins (quad) and Brown (knee/fibula) were not on the field for practice once again.

Higgins missed last week’s game against the Eagles after suffering the injury during the practice week. Higgins has played five of Cincinnati’s eight games this season, catching 29 passes for 341 yards with three touchdowns.

Friday’s practice will be telling for Higgins and Brown when it comes to their potential availability on Sunday.