Tee Higgins remains out of practice, while Orlando Brown Jr. returns

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (quad) still isn’t practicing, putting his availability for Thursday Night Football in doubt.

He missed practice all of last week and did not play in Sunday’s win over the Raiders.

The news is better for left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (knee/fibula). Brown returned to practice on a limited basis Tuesday.

He did not play Sunday after missing practice all of last week.

Defensive end Sam Hubbard (hamstring) returned to a full practice after being estimated as limited Monday.

The rest of the Bengals’ report remained the same: Defensive tackle B.J. Hill (rib) and wide receiver Charlie Jones (groin) were listed as out; safety Geno Stone (shin) was limited; and safety Jordan Battle (ankle), running back Chase Brown (rib) and quarterback Joe Burrow (right wrist) were full participants.