 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dak_241105.jpg
Cowboys can see what Lance has with Dak injured
nbc_pft_speedroundbears_241105.jpg
How the Bears can turn their season around
nbc_pft_speedroundpackers_241105.jpg
Packers need to self-scout during their bye week

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dak_241105.jpg
Cowboys can see what Lance has with Dak injured
nbc_pft_speedroundbears_241105.jpg
How the Bears can turn their season around
nbc_pft_speedroundpackers_241105.jpg
Packers need to self-scout during their bye week

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tee Higgins remains out of practice, while Orlando Brown Jr. returns

  
Published November 5, 2024 06:10 PM

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (quad) still isn’t practicing, putting his availability for Thursday Night Football in doubt.

He missed practice all of last week and did not play in Sunday’s win over the Raiders.

The news is better for left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (knee/fibula). Brown returned to practice on a limited basis Tuesday.

He did not play Sunday after missing practice all of last week.

Defensive end Sam Hubbard (hamstring) returned to a full practice after being estimated as limited Monday.

The rest of the Bengals’ report remained the same: Defensive tackle B.J. Hill (rib) and wide receiver Charlie Jones (groin) were listed as out; safety Geno Stone (shin) was limited; and safety Jordan Battle (ankle), running back Chase Brown (rib) and quarterback Joe Burrow (right wrist) were full participants.