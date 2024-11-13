Tee Higgins returns to practice, Joe Burrow a full participant with left biceps injury

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins was officially back at practice on Wednesday, potentially setting him up to return for Sunday night’s matchup with the Chargers.

Higgins (hamstring) has been sidelined by a quad injury over the last few weeks but was a limited participant in the week’s first session.

Head coach Zac Taylor said on Wednesday that Higgins and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. — who has also missed the last few games — were able to participate in walk-through and both are taking steps in the right direction to play.

But Brown (knee/fibula) officially did not participate on Wednesday.

While quarterback Joe Burrow was a full participant, the Bengals added a left biceps injury to his designation. Burrow has been on the report all season with his right wrist after he underwent surgery to repair the injury he suffered last year.

Linebacker Joe Bachie (hip), defensive tackle B.J. Hill (knee), and receiver Charlie Jones (groin) also did not practice.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson (neck) and linebacker Logan Wilson (quad) were limited.