Tee Higgins won’t practice Wednesday with rib injury

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins has said he’s “hopeful” to play on Sunday against the Cardinals, despite his rib injury.

But head coach Zac Taylor told reporters in his press conference that Higgins won’t practice on Wednesday and that the receiver is considered day-to-day.

“We’ll have to make a sound decision as the week goes,” Taylor said, via Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Higgins suffered the injury during Sunday’s loss to the Titans. He has 12 catches for 120 yards with two touchdowns so far this season.

But in positive injury news, Cincinnati tight end Irv Smith Jr. will be back at practice. He has been out for the last two weeks with a hamstring injury. He caught five passes for 27 yards in the team’s first couple of games.