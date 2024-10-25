 Skip navigation
Terrel Bernard, Curtis Samuel will not play for Bills this week

  
Published October 25, 2024 11:41 AM

Bills head coach Sean McDermott ruled a few players out for this Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Linebacker Terrel Bernard, wide receiver Curtis Samuel, and defensive tackle DeWayne Carter will all miss the game.

Bernard has been on the injury report all week and is listed with ankle and pectoral injuries as well as personal reasons. McDermott said the injuries are the reason that Bernard will miss the game.

Samuel has a pectoral injury and Carter will have wrist surgery. McDermott said that no decision has been made about placing Carter on injured reserve at this point and that Samuel may be out multiple weeks due to his injury.