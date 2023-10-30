Terron Armstead will travel to Germany, could return this week

The Dolphins may be getting left tackle Terron Armstead back for their Week Nine game against the Chiefs.

Armstead has been on injured reserve for the last four weeks, so he is eligible to return to action this week. Head coach Mike McDaniel said at his Monday press conference that Armstead will travel with the team to Germany and be evaluated throughout the week before the team decides whether or not to activate him for Sunday’s game.

Kendall Lamm has been starting in Armstead’s place in recent weeks. The Dolphins were also playing backups at left guard and center to start their Week Eight game against the Patriots and right guard Robert Hunt left with a hamstring injury during the win.

McDaniel said on Monday that Hunt is day-to-day, so Armstead won’t be the only injured lineman to monitor this week.