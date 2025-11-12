Terry Bradshaw questions Tom Brady’s GOAT status

The original TB12 and the trademark-holding TB12 are teammates at Fox. That hasn’t stopped Terry Bradshaw from speaking his mind.

Appearing on the Nothing Left Unsaid podcast with former NFL player and broadcaster Tim Green, Bradshaw was asked to identify the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

Along the way, Bradshaw questioned Tom Brady’s status as the undisputed GOAT.

“People always say, ‘Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback to ever play.’ Okay — is he really?” Bradshaw said. “Otto Graham might be the greatest quarterback to ever play. How many titles did Otto win? Ten? Look it up. And Tom lost three.”

Well, we did look it up. Like Brady, Otto Graham won seven. Like Brady, Graham lost three.

And Graham did it against a much smaller pool of competition. Graham’s first four championships came in the AAFC, which started with eight teams in 1947 before shrinking to seven. His next three came in the NFL, which had 13 teams in 1950 before contracting to 12 for the balance of Graham’s career.

Brady’s championships came with 31 total teams for the first one (the Texans arrived in 2002), and 32 for the next six.

Bradshaw (who had surgery in 1983 under the pseudonym of “Tom Brady”) also named players like Dan Fouts, Kenny Stabler, Troy Aikman, Brett Favre, Roman Gabriel, and Joe Namath. Not mentioned (to name a few) were John Unitas, John Elway, Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Montana, Dan Marino, and Patrick Mahomes.

Bradshaw is entitled to his opinion. As it relates to his facts, however, they’re off. It wasn’t 10-0 for Graham and 7-3 for Brady. Both were 7-3, and Brady had three times the number of teams to navigate to the top.