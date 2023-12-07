Terry McLaurin has discussed his frustrations with Commanders’ coaches

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin did not have a catch in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins, and he’s growing frustrated with his role in the offense.

After playing 45 snaps on Sunday but never getting the ball, McLaurin said, “I ran a lot of cardio,” and added, “Yeah, it’s frustrating.”

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said he and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy have both talked to McLaurin about his frustrations.

“I’ve talked with Terry before, and we’ve talked about those things, and I know he’s talked to Eric, and he’s gone in, and he and EB have good conversations from what I understand,” Rivera said, via USA Today. “That’s then to me that’s the way you handle it is you go in and you talk directly. I think that’s big of what he’s been doing. It’s been big of him to come in and fight the frustration and talk about it if that’s what needs to be.”

McLaurin is having his worst season across the board: He’s averaging a career-low 11.6 yards per catch, a career-low 6.9 yards per target, a career-low 53.4 yards per game and a career-low 48 percent success rate on his catches. It’s easy to see why he’s frustrated.