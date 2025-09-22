Tests confirm Najee Harris suffered torn Achilles

Chargers running back Najee Harris will not be available for the rest of the 2025 season.

Via multiple reporters, Los Angeles head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters in his Monday news conference that tests confirmed Harris suffered a torn Achilles during Sunday’s win over Denver.

The injury occurred in the first half, and it was immediately apparent what had happened.

Harris, the No. 24 overall pick in the 2021 draft, had signed with the Chargers in the offseason. He suffered an eye injury in early July that kept him sidelined until just before the start of the regular season.

He took 15 carries for 61 yards this season before suffering the injury.

This will be the first time in Harris’ career that he will miss a game. He also won’t reach 1,000 yards rushing in a season for the first time.

With Harris out, Omarion Hampton is expected to take the bulk of the carries for the Chargers going forward. He’s rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown and caught nine passes for 73 yards.