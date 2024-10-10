Teven Jenkins out of practice Thursday

Bears left guard Teven Jenkins’s practice participation is moving in the wrong direction of the team’s Week Six game against the Jaguars in London.

Jenkins was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday because of an ankle injury. Jenkins was downgraded to out of practice entirely on Thursday, so his Friday status will be something to watch when the team releases injury designations.

The other changes to Thursday’s report are that tight end Marcedes Lewis took a rest day, defensive back Tyrique Stevenson was added as a limited participant with a calf injury, and cornerback Kyler Gordon (heel) was upgraded to full participation.

Safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), defensive lineman Zacch Pickens (groin), and defensive back Terrell Smith (hip) remained out of practice.