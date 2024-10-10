 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davanteadams_241010.jpg
Raiders must be ‘creative’ with Adams situation
nbc_pft_russellwilson_241010.jpg
Wilson can shine in Steelers’ offense under Tomlin
nbc_pft_aidanoconnell_241010.jpg
O’Connell will start Week 6 vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davanteadams_241010.jpg
Raiders must be ‘creative’ with Adams situation
nbc_pft_russellwilson_241010.jpg
Wilson can shine in Steelers’ offense under Tomlin
nbc_pft_aidanoconnell_241010.jpg
O’Connell will start Week 6 vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Teven Jenkins out of practice Thursday

  
Published October 10, 2024 11:50 AM

Bears left guard Teven Jenkins’s practice participation is moving in the wrong direction of the team’s Week Six game against the Jaguars in London.

Jenkins was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday because of an ankle injury. Jenkins was downgraded to out of practice entirely on Thursday, so his Friday status will be something to watch when the team releases injury designations.

The other changes to Thursday’s report are that tight end Marcedes Lewis took a rest day, defensive back Tyrique Stevenson was added as a limited participant with a calf injury, and cornerback Kyler Gordon (heel) was upgraded to full participation.

Safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), defensive lineman Zacch Pickens (groin), and defensive back Terrell Smith (hip) remained out of practice.