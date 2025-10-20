 Skip navigation
Texans activate Denico Autry, Jaylen Reed from the PUP list

  
Published October 20, 2025 03:29 PM

The Texans activated a pair of players from the physically unable to perform list ahead of Monday night’s game against the Seahawks.

Defensive lineman Denico Autry and safety Jaylen Reed will be available for the game. The Texans also announced that they have elevated cornerback D’Angelo Ross from the practice squad and waived cornerback Zion Childress.

Autry had 13 tackles and three sacks in 10 regular season games last year and he had another sack in the playoffs. Autry has been out with a knee injury.

Reed was a sixth-round pick this year and he’s also been sidelined with a knee injury. Ross has played in two other games this season as a practice squad elevation.