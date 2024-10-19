Texans activate DL Denico Autry, elevate Desmond King, Troy Hairston

Defensive lineman Denico Autry will make his Texans debut on Sunday against the Packers.

The Texans signed Autry in free agency, but he had to serve a six-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Houston activated him back to the active roster Saturday.

Autry made a career-high 11.5 sacks last season for the Titans. In his career, Autry has 310 tackles, 59 sacks, 80 tackles for loss and 107 quarterback hits.

His return will help offset the suspension of defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr., who will miss four games for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

The Texans also announced they have elevated cornerback/returner Desmond King and fullback Troy Hairston for Sunday’s game.

Houston will need King as a returner with Steven Sims Jr. (back) and Robert Woods (foot) out. The team ruled out Woods on Friday, and it downgraded Sims on Saturday.

King has two punt return touchdowns and has averaged 9.3 yards on 109 career returns, with a 22.5-yard average on 62 kickoff returns.