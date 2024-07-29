Texans activate FB Andrew Beck from active/PUP

The Texans have activated fullback Andrew Beck from the team’s active/physically unable to perform list.

Beck has spent the start of training camp rehabbing a calf injury, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC, but Beck passed his physical and returned to practice Monday.

He played 15 games last season and caught 11 passes for 55 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown in a win over the Jaguars.

Beck played 507 total snaps last season, including 322 on offense.

He played four seasons in Denver before joining the Texans last season.