Texans add RB Joe Mixon to the practice report with an ankle injury

The Texans added running back Joe Mixon to the practice report Wednesday. He was limited with an ankle injury.

Wide receiver Robert Woods (hip) was the only player who didn’t practice Wednesday. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), offensive guard Shaq Mason (knee) and offensive guard Juice Scruggs (ankle) returned to practice on a limited basis after missing Tuesday’s work.

The rest of the team’s report remained the same.

Defensive end Denico Autry (knee) and tight end Dalton Schultz (shoulder) remained limited.

Defensive end Will Anderson (hand, elbow), guard Nick Broeker (hand) and tight end Teagen Quitoriano (calf) were full participants.