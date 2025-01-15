 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_balvbuf_250116.jpg
NFL Divisional Round preview: Ravens vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbets_250116.jpg
Eagles, Chiefs lead Divisional Round best bets
nbc_csu_larvphi_250116.jpg
NFL Divisional Round preview: Rams vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_balvbuf_250116.jpg
NFL Divisional Round preview: Ravens vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbets_250116.jpg
Eagles, Chiefs lead Divisional Round best bets
nbc_csu_larvphi_250116.jpg
NFL Divisional Round preview: Rams vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans add RB Joe Mixon to the practice report with an ankle injury

  
Published January 15, 2025 05:16 PM

The Texans added running back Joe Mixon to the practice report Wednesday. He was limited with an ankle injury.

Wide receiver Robert Woods (hip) was the only player who didn’t practice Wednesday. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), offensive guard Shaq Mason (knee) and offensive guard Juice Scruggs (ankle) returned to practice on a limited basis after missing Tuesday’s work.

The rest of the team’s report remained the same.

Defensive end Denico Autry (knee) and tight end Dalton Schultz (shoulder) remained limited.

Defensive end Will Anderson (hand, elbow), guard Nick Broeker (hand) and tight end Teagen Quitoriano (calf) were full participants.