Texans agree to terms with CB Ronald Darby

  
Published March 17, 2025 04:37 PM

The Texans have agreed to terms with cornerback Ronald Darby on a one-year, $2.5 million deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Jaguars released Darby last week.

Darby joined the Jaguars last March on two-year deal worth up to $10 million. He started 12 games and totaled 46 tackles, three tackles for loss and nine pass breakups.

Darby, 31, entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Bills in 2015. He played two seasons in Buffalo, two in Philadelphia, one in Washington, two in Denver and one in Baltimore before joining the Jaguars.

In his 10-year career, Darby has totaled 447 tackles, eight interceptions, 106 pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He has played 6,222 defensive snaps.