Texans announce 2024 coaching staff

The Texans have announced the full set of assistant coaches who will be working under head coach DeMeco Ryans during the 2024 season.

Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik returns for a second season in Houston after getting interest for head coaching vacancies around the league. He will be joined by assistant head coach/running backs coach Danny Barrett, offensive assistant Jarrod James, quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson, senior offensive assistant Bill Lazor, wide receivers coach/offensive passing game coordinator Ben McDaniels, tight ends coach Jake Moreland, assistant offensive line coach Cole Popovich, offensive assistant Mike Snyder, offensive line coach Chris Strausser, offensive quality control coach Leander Wallace, and assistant offensive line coach Zach Yenser.

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke also returns. The rest of the defensive staff includes safeties coach Stephen Adegoke, defensive assistant Sean Baker, defensive assistant Ben Bolling, linebackers coach Bill Davis, defensive assistant Ryan Milus, assistant defensive line coach Nate Ollie, defensive passing game coordinator Cory Undlin, defensive backs coach Dino Vasso, and defensive line coach Rod Wright.

Frank Ross will be the special teams coordinator with Will Burnham assisting him. Assistant to the head coach Jake Olsen rounds out the staff for 2024 in Houston.