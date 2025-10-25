Texans CB Derek Stingley fined $11,593 for facemask penalty
Published October 25, 2025 07:16 PM
The NFL fined Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. for a facemask penalty on Monday night.
Stingley will lose $11,593 for the infraction that knocked off the helmet of Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Stingley’s facemask set off a fracas on the Texans’ sideline with Texans linebacker Christian Harris shoving Smith-Njigba. Only Stingley was fined.
Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair avoided a fine for an unnecessary roughness penalty for tackling Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold out of bounds.
The NFL did fine Smith-Njigba $14,491 for using a prop for a celebration for dunking the football over the crossbar after catching an 11-yard touchdown pass.