Texans CB Derek Stingley fined $11,593 for facemask penalty

The NFL fined Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. for a facemask penalty on Monday night.

Stingley will lose $11,593 for the infraction that knocked off the helmet of Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Stingley’s facemask set off a fracas on the Texans’ sideline with Texans linebacker Christian Harris shoving Smith-Njigba. Only Stingley was fined.

Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair avoided a fine for an unnecessary roughness penalty for tackling Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold out of bounds.

The NFL did fine Smith-Njigba $14,491 for using a prop for a celebration for dunking the football over the crossbar after catching an 11-yard touchdown pass.