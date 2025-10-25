 Skip navigation
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
One win vs. Bears can do 'wonders' for Ravens

NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Texans CB Derek Stingley fined $11,593 for facemask penalty

  
October 25, 2025

The NFL fined Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. for a facemask penalty on Monday night.

Stingley will lose $11,593 for the infraction that knocked off the helmet of Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Stingley’s facemask set off a fracas on the Texans’ sideline with Texans linebacker Christian Harris shoving Smith-Njigba. Only Stingley was fined.

Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair avoided a fine for an unnecessary roughness penalty for tackling Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold out of bounds.

The NFL did fine Smith-Njigba $14,491 for using a prop for a celebration for dunking the football over the crossbar after catching an 11-yard touchdown pass.