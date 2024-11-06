 Skip navigation
Texans claim OL Zachary Thomas off waivers from the Patriots

  
Published November 6, 2024 06:41 PM

The Texans claimed offensive tackle Zachary Thomas off waivers from the Patriots, the team announced.

The Texans offensive line has not played well this season, and offensive guard Kenyon Green will go on season-ending injured reserve this week.

Thomas has played eight games, seeing action on 84 offensive snaps and 24 on special teams.

The Bears made Thomas a sixth-round pick in 2022, but he never played a game for Chicago. He appeared in three games with the Rams in 2022-23, playing 36 offensive snaps and nine on special teams.

The Texans play the Lions on Sunday Night Football.