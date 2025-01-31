Texans complete interview with Vikings assistant Grant Udinski

The Texans completed an interview with Vikings assistant offensive coordinator/assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski today, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Udinski has never been a full position coach but has had four offensive coordinator interviews.

The Vikings hired him in 2022 as an assistant to the head coach/special projects before he was promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2023 and his current title for 2024.

Udinski, who played college football at Davidson and Towson, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Baylor in 2019. A year later, he followed Matt Rhule to the Panthers, where he spent two years as a coaching assistant before being hired by O’Connell.

The Texans also have interviews with Rams tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Nick Caley, Texans senior offensive assistant Bill Lazor and Commanders assistant head coach and offensive pass game coordinator Brian Johnson.

The team already has talked to Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson, Syracuse offensive coordinator and running backs coach Jeff Nixon and Bucs quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis for the job.