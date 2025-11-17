 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

SamDarnoldPFT11-17.jpg
Darnold throws four interceptions in loss to Rams
JamarrSpitPFT__649292.jpg
Will Chase be suspended for incident with Ramsey?
RodgersPFT11-17.jpg
Rodgers suffers wrist injury in win vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

SamDarnoldPFT11-17.jpg
Darnold throws four interceptions in loss to Rams
JamarrSpitPFT__649292.jpg
Will Chase be suspended for incident with Ramsey?
RodgersPFT11-17.jpg
Rodgers suffers wrist injury in win vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans list Will Anderson, Nico Collins as limited in practice, C.J. Stroud listed as out

  
Published November 17, 2025 06:15 PM

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said on Monday that quarterback C.J. Stroud remains in the concussion protocol and the team’s injury report didn’t offer much hope that he’ll be cleared in time to play against the Bills on Thursday night.

Stroud was listed as a non-participant in the team’s walkthrough. Davis Mills has started the last two games in Stroud’s place and will start again if Stroud remains in the protocol this week. Mills was listed as a full participant with a left elbow issue.

Defensive end Will Anderson (ankle), linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee, illness), defensive lineman Denico Autry (knee), right tackle Trent Brown (hand, knee), wide receiver Nico Collins (ankle), right guard Tytus Howard (ankle, knee), safety Jalen Pitre (concussion), and tight end Dalton Schultz (shoulder) were listed as limited participants.

Linebacker Jamal Hill (hamstring) was a non-participant while wide receiver Braxton Berrios (quad), safety Myles Bryant (ankle), kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn (quad), linebacker Jake Hansen (elbow), guard Ed Ingram (knee), and tight end Cade Stover (foot) were all listed as full participants.