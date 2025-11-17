Texans list Will Anderson, Nico Collins as limited in practice, C.J. Stroud listed as out

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said on Monday that quarterback C.J. Stroud remains in the concussion protocol and the team’s injury report didn’t offer much hope that he’ll be cleared in time to play against the Bills on Thursday night.

Stroud was listed as a non-participant in the team’s walkthrough. Davis Mills has started the last two games in Stroud’s place and will start again if Stroud remains in the protocol this week. Mills was listed as a full participant with a left elbow issue.

Defensive end Will Anderson (ankle), linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee, illness), defensive lineman Denico Autry (knee), right tackle Trent Brown (hand, knee), wide receiver Nico Collins (ankle), right guard Tytus Howard (ankle, knee), safety Jalen Pitre (concussion), and tight end Dalton Schultz (shoulder) were listed as limited participants.

Linebacker Jamal Hill (hamstring) was a non-participant while wide receiver Braxton Berrios (quad), safety Myles Bryant (ankle), kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn (quad), linebacker Jake Hansen (elbow), guard Ed Ingram (knee), and tight end Cade Stover (foot) were all listed as full participants.