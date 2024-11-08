 Skip navigation
Texans name Joe Mixon captain for rest of 2024

  
Published November 8, 2024 12:02 PM

The Texans will have one more player with a C on their chest this year.

Houston announced running back Joe Mixon will be a captain for the rest of 2024 on Friday.

Mixon has rushed for 609 yards with six touchdowns and caught 14 passes for 115 yards with a touchdown in six games this season. He’s been over 100 yards rushing in five of the six games he’s played and scored a touchdown in each game he’s finished.

Mixon effectively takes the spot of Stefon Diggs as captain, as the receiver is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud, left tackle Laremy Tunsil, defensive end Will Anderson, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, safety Jimmie Ward, and long snapper Jon Weeks are Houston’s other captains in 2024.