Texans OC Bobby Slowik set to interview for Jets head coach on Thursday

The Jets are scheduled for the 11th and 12th interviews of their head coaching search on Thursday.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the team will meet with Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik on Thursday. The interview will take place remotely with Slowik in Houston getting his unit ready for Saturday’s game against the Chiefs.

The Jets are also set to interview Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Slowik is in his second season running the offense in Houston and he received some head coaching interest after the 2023 season as well. The Texans were not quite as productive on offense in 2024 as they were in Slowik’s first season, but they still won the AFC South and have won a playoff game for the second straight season.

Pulling off a win in Kansas City would likely help build Slowik’s case for a move up the ladder and he’ll have to outfox another Jets interviewee in Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to make it happen.