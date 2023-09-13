Texans place Noah Brown, Hassan Ridgeway on IR

The Texans have made several roster moves on Wednesday, including placing a pair of players on injured reserve.

Receiver Noah Brown and defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway have both been placed on IR. Via Aaron Wilson of KPRC, Brown is dealing with a groin injury and Ridgeway has a calf injury. Both players will have to miss at least the next four games.

Brown caught three passes for 20 yards in the season-opening loss to Baltimore while Ridgeway had two tackles.

Houston has signed defensive end Michael Dogbe to the 53-man roster. He spent the offseason program and training camp with Jacksonville before he was released when teams reduced their rosters at the end of August.

The club has also signed punter Ty Zentner to the active roster from the practice squad. And defensive tackle Bruce Hector has been signed to the practice squad, replacing Zentner’s spot.

