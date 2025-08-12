Texans place TE Brevin Jordan on IR, sign OT Conor McDermott

Texans tight end Brevin Jordan will not play in 2025.

Jordan suffered an apparently serious injury during Monday’s practice and Houston announced on Tuesday that Jordan has been placed on injured reserve.

Jordan had just recovered from a torn ACL suffered early in the 2024 season.

In four seasons with the Texans, Jordan has caught 53 passes for 532 yards with five touchdowns.

As a corresponding move, the Texans have signed veteran offensive tackle Conor McDermott. McDermott, 32, last appeared in six games with five starts for the Patriots in 2023.