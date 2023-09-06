Texans place Tytus Howard on IR

Right tackle Tytus Howard returned to practice for the Texans this week, but he won’t be in the lineup for their season opener against the Ravens.

Howard won’t be around for their second, third or fourth game either. The Texans placed Howard on injured reserve Wednesday, which means he will have to miss at least four games before he’s eligible to return to action.

Howard suffered a left hand injury early in training camp and was wearing a cast on it during his return to the field. Veteran George Fant is expected to take his place in the lineup.

The Texans also have second-round center Juice Scruggs on injured reserve, so they’re now doubly short up front heading into quarterback C.J. Stroud’s first NFL start.