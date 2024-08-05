 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans plan to play their starters this week

  
Published August 5, 2024 03:33 PM

The Texans didn’t have their starters on the field against the Bears in the Hall of Fame Game, but they plan to handle things differently against the Steelers on Friday.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans said on Monday that first-teamers on offense and defense will both be on the field for the team’s second preseason contest.

“I truly believe that a guy needs to get reps in a preseason game,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “We don’t go to the ground as you see with the way we practice. We try to keep guys up and be as safe as possible in practice, but I think everyone needs the opportunity to go to the ground a couple times in a game. Get up, dust yourself off and know you’re good. Like ‘I’m okay and I can go to the ground and get up.’ You just have to go through and play live reps of football before live action comes in September. You’ll see our ones go out and get reps this week versus Pittsburgh.”

Assuming all stays on plan, Saturday’s game should feature the first chance to see quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the offense together. Their results against the Steelers won’t factor into the team’s hopes of winning another divisional crown, but the chance to see the tandem in action should still draw some interest this weekend.