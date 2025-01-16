Texans RB Joe Mixon is questionable for Saturday at Chiefs

If the Texans are going to take out the Chiefs, they need running back Joe Mixon to take it up a notch.

That might be a challenge. He’s questionable for Saturday’s game with an ankle injury.

The injury apparently happened at practice on Wednesday, since he wasn’t on Tuesday’s report. And he didn’t practice at all on Thursday.

Mixon rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown in Saturday’s Wild Card win over the Chargers. He also fired up a victory cigar and chided Rex Ryan, who called the game a “bye week” for L.A.

Mixon has experience when it comes to facing the Chiefs in the playoffs. He had 115 yards from scrimmage in a 2021 AFC Conference Championship win over the Chiefs.

Also questionable are linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), receiver Robert Woods (hip), and tight end Teagan Quitoriano (calf).