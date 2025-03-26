Texans rework Denico Autry’s contract, gain cap space for 2025
The Texans have picked up some cap space for the 2025 season by reworking defensive lineman Denico Autry’s deal.
Autry was set to make a base salary of $8.5 million and a total of $9 million in the second year of the two-year deal he signed in 2024, but Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that a portion of that salary was converted to a signing bonus and that Autry now stands to make $7.5 million in total pay this season. There are two void years on the back end of the contract for cap purposes.
Autry has $1 million available in per-game roster bonuses and the Texans created nearly $4 million in cap room with the moves.
A six-game suspension for a performance-enhancing drug policy violation limited Autry’s availability in 2024. He had 13 tackles and two sacks in 10 regular season games and added a sack in the playoffs.