Texans rework Denico Autry’s contract, gain cap space for 2025

  
Published March 26, 2025 10:43 AM

The Texans have picked up some cap space for the 2025 season by reworking defensive lineman Denico Autry’s deal.

Autry was set to make a base salary of $8.5 million and a total of $9 million in the second year of the two-year deal he signed in 2024, but Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that a portion of that salary was converted to a signing bonus and that Autry now stands to make $7.5 million in total pay this season. There are two void years on the back end of the contract for cap purposes.

Autry has $1 million available in per-game roster bonuses and the Texans created nearly $4 million in cap room with the moves.

A six-game suspension for a performance-enhancing drug policy violation limited Autry’s availability in 2024. He had 13 tackles and two sacks in 10 regular season games and added a sack in the playoffs.