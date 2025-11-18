Texans rule C.J. Stroud out for Thursday night

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud returned to practice on Tuesday, but his return to game action will have to wait at least another week.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters at a Tuesday afternoon press conference that Stroud has been ruled out of Thursday’s game against the Bills. That was an expected development given the short window for him to clear the concussion protocol before his team faces the Bills.

Davis Mills will start for the third straight week. The Texans beat the Jaguars and Titans in his first two starts. If all goes well with Stroud, he should make the start in Week 13 against the Colts.

Ryans also said that safety Jalen Pitre has also been ruled out. Pitre is also in the concussion protocol and will miss his third straight contest.