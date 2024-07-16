Texans sign DE Malik Fisher out of UFL

Defensive end Malik Fisher played in the UFL this year and now he’ll be trying for a spot in the NFL.

The UFL’s communications department announced that Fisher has signed to the Texans’ 90-man roster. Fisher spent the 2023 spring season with the D.C. Defenders, who retain his UFL rights.

Fisher was undrafted in the NFL out of Villanova also played for the Defenders in 2023. He had 33 tackles, seven tackles for loss, seven sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 10 games this year.

Will Anderson, Danielle Hunter, Jerry Hughes, Derek Barnett, Dylan Horton, and seventh-round pick Solomon Byrd are also in the defensive end group in Houston.