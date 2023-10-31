Texans sign DeAndre Houston-Carson off Ravens practice squad

Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson is back in Houston.

Houston-Carson’s agent David Canter announced that the Texans have signed his client off of the Ravens practice squad. It’s not the first time that Houston-Carson has gone from Baltimore to Houston this year.

Houston-Carson spent most of August with the Ravens and then signed to the Texans’ practice squad in September. He played in two games before being released and he returned to the Ravens practice squad this month. He has played in the AFC North team’s last two games with Marcus Williams out of action with a hamstring injury.

All of the movement this year is a big change for Houston-Carson. He spent the first seven years of his NFL career with the Bears.