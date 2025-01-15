Texans sign WR Jared Wayne to 53-man roster

After letting go of Diontae Johnson on Tuesday, the Texans have added a receiver to their 53-man roster.

Houston announced on Wednesday that Jared Wayne has been promoted from the practice squad.

Wayne, 24, appeared in three regular-season games for Houston in 2024, though he did not record any offensive stats. He was on the field for 40 offensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps. An undrafted free agent, he was on the Texans’ practice squad last year as well.

Additionally, the Texans have signed receiver Alex Erickson to their practice squad.