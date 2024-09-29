 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans take 14-10 lead over Jaguars on Nico Collins’ touchdown

  
Published September 29, 2024 02:06 PM

The Texans have taken their first lead on the Jaguars.

C.J. Stroud threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Nico Collins, who beat safety Andre Cisco, for a 14-10 lead.

Collins injured his hamstring at practice last week but had no designation and looks like himself today. He has five catches for 50 yards.

Stroud has completed 10 of 12 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown.

Stefon Diggs had the team’s first touchdown on a 6-yard run. It appeared Diggs intended to throw the ball as he rolled to his right before coming back to the left and running it in.

Diggs has two catches for 48 yards, too, but left after appearing to be poked in the eye. He looks he will come back in on the Texans next series.

Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil is questionable to return with an ankle injury.