Texans take 14-10 lead over Jaguars on Nico Collins’ touchdown

The Texans have taken their first lead on the Jaguars.

C.J. Stroud threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Nico Collins, who beat safety Andre Cisco, for a 14-10 lead.

Collins injured his hamstring at practice last week but had no designation and looks like himself today. He has five catches for 50 yards.

Stroud has completed 10 of 12 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown.

Stefon Diggs had the team’s first touchdown on a 6-yard run. It appeared Diggs intended to throw the ball as he rolled to his right before coming back to the left and running it in.

Diggs has two catches for 48 yards, too, but left after appearing to be poked in the eye. He looks he will come back in on the Texans next series.

Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil is questionable to return with an ankle injury.