Texans won’t have TE Teagan Quitoriano on Saturday

The Texans announced an update to their injury report on Friday afternoon.

Tight end Teagan Quitoriano was listed as questionable on Thursday due to the calf injury that landed him on injured reserve in late November, but the team announced that he will not be activated in time to play against the Chargers.

Quitoriano played in seven games and made four starts before landing on injured reserve. He didn’t have any catches in those appearances and he had nine catches over his first two seasons in Houston.

Dalton Schultz, Cade Stover, and Irv Smith are the tight ends on the active roster for the Texans.