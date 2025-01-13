 Skip navigation
Texas WR Matthew Golden declares for 2025 NFL draft

  
Published January 13, 2025 03:32 PM

University of Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden will forgo the rest of his eligibility to enter the NFL draft, Pete Thamel of ESPN reports.

Golden was UT’s leading receiver with 54 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. He missed most of the CFB playoff semifinal against Ohio State with an injury.

Golden spent two years at the University of Houston before transferring to Texas before the 2024 season.

For his career, Golden caught 134 passes for 1,975 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Texas lost left tackle Kelvin Banks and running back Jaydon Blue over the weekend after the two players declared for the 2025 draft.