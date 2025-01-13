The divisional round schedule is set, and here it is

By Monday night, we’ll know the NFL’s final eight. We already know when the next four games will be played.

The divisional round begins on Saturday, with Texan at the Chiefs at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN and ABC, and Commanders at the Lions will play at 8:00 p.m. ET on Fox.

On Sunday, the winner of the Vikings-Rams game at Philadelphia on NBC and Peacock at 3:00 p.m. ET (coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET), with Ravens-Bills capping the divisional round at 6:30 p.m. ET. on CBS.

And then, obviously, the winner will face off in the conference championship games.

The Commanders last made it that far in 1991. They’re now only one game away from getting back.