The Raiders are “Tom [Brady’s] show now”

Most minority owners have little or no role in the operation of an NFL franchise. Most minority owners are not GOATs.

Raiders co-owner Tom Brady, who personally holds five percent of the franchise, will have more than five percent of the influence over its operation in the coming years.

“This is Tom’s show now,” an unnamed source with knowledge of the situation told Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The fact that primary owner Mark Davis wants that makes it a lot easier than it would be, if Brady were simply trying to assert himself. Davis is smart enough to know that he should trust Brady’s knowledge, experience, and instincts.

We’ve heard very good things about Brady’s efforts in the team’s coaching search. While that still creates a very real conflict of interest that most will overlook in post-standards America, given that he also works as Fox’s top analyst, it’s possible to believe that: (1) no, he shouldn’t be working for Fox and owning a piece of the Raiders; and (2) yes, he will do an excellent job in the latter role.

Actually, being with Fox gives him a chance to do something no other team can do — keep a constant finger on the ever-evolving pulse of the league at large. (That’s all the more reason for the other owners to muster the nerve to say to their cool friend, “Enough.”)

For now, Brady remains fully intent on doing both. As long as the other teams and the league office let him do it, he will.

Maybe they won’t care until they begin to see how Brady is transforming the Raiders from perennial also-ran into a true contender. Until they do, Brady will take full advantage of his dual role of steering the Raiders while also gathering any and all information that can directly or indirectly help the team.

Yes, it will keep him from attending most of the Raiders’ games. And, yes, it will likely be worth it.