 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_uncvtcu_250829.jpg
Belichick to make UNC coaching debut
nbc_pft_blockbustertrades_250829.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL blockbuster trades
nbc_pft_micahweek4_250829.jpg
Parsons will be ‘problematic’ vs. Cowboys Week 4

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_uncvtcu_250829.jpg
Belichick to make UNC coaching debut
nbc_pft_blockbustertrades_250829.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL blockbuster trades
nbc_pft_micahweek4_250829.jpg
Parsons will be ‘problematic’ vs. Cowboys Week 4

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

The Vikings are optimistic about WR Jalen Nailor for Week 1

  
Published August 31, 2025 05:36 PM

In eight days, the Vikings cap Week 1 with a visit to the Bears. And Minnesota may not be as short-handed at receiver as they’ve feared.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports that the Vikings are optimistic receiver Jalen Nailor will be available for the game.

Nailor has been week-to-week with a hand injury suffered on August 14 in practice. He is projected to be the team’s starting slot receiver.

The Nailor injury, combined with the season-ending knee injury to receiver Rondale Moore and the three-game suspension that receiver Jordan Addison will serve to begin the year, prompted the Vikings to scour the trade market. Last week, they made a trade with the Panthers to bring veteran Adam Thielen home.

Thielen, per Seifert, is “likely to play a prominent role, and potentially start” in the Week 1 Monday night game.

The Vikings currently have five receivers on the roster: Justin Jefferson, Nailor, Thielen, third-round rookie Tai Felton, and undrafted rookie Myles Price.