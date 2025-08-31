The Vikings are optimistic about WR Jalen Nailor for Week 1

In eight days, the Vikings cap Week 1 with a visit to the Bears. And Minnesota may not be as short-handed at receiver as they’ve feared.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports that the Vikings are optimistic receiver Jalen Nailor will be available for the game.

Nailor has been week-to-week with a hand injury suffered on August 14 in practice. He is projected to be the team’s starting slot receiver.

The Nailor injury, combined with the season-ending knee injury to receiver Rondale Moore and the three-game suspension that receiver Jordan Addison will serve to begin the year, prompted the Vikings to scour the trade market. Last week, they made a trade with the Panthers to bring veteran Adam Thielen home.

Thielen, per Seifert, is “likely to play a prominent role, and potentially start” in the Week 1 Monday night game.

The Vikings currently have five receivers on the roster: Justin Jefferson, Nailor, Thielen, third-round rookie Tai Felton, and undrafted rookie Myles Price.