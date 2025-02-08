Three fans who have attended all 58 Super Bowls are back in New Orleans for No. 59

The only three fans who have attended every Super Bowl are back in New Orleans this year to make it 59 in a row.

Old friends Don Crisman, Gregory Eaton and Tom Henschel, who have been to all 58 Super Bowls, are in New Orleans this week and have told reporters that they will be at Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

The man call themselves the “Never Missed a Super Bowl Club,” and they gained attention after they were featured in a Super Bowl commercial for Visa in 2010. Two of the fans featured in that commercial have since died.

One other person, photographer John Biever, has attended all 58 Super Bowls. He is also in New Orleans and will photograph his 59th Super Bowl on Sunday.

Two more people attended the first 57 Super Bowls but were absent for the first time last year: Norma Hunt, the wife of Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt, attended the first 57 Super Bowls but died in 2023. Groundskeeper George Toma worked on the field of the first 57 Super Bowls but did not attend No. 58.