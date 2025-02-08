 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bradyvsmahomes_250702.jpg
McCourty: What Mahomes is doing is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_hillinterview_250207.jpg
Hill: I take back comments, want to stay in Miami
nbc_pft_andersonintvv3_250702.jpg
Anderson Jr: Lamar is ‘one of the best to do it’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bradyvsmahomes_250702.jpg
McCourty: What Mahomes is doing is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_hillinterview_250207.jpg
Hill: I take back comments, want to stay in Miami
nbc_pft_andersonintvv3_250702.jpg
Anderson Jr: Lamar is ‘one of the best to do it’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Three fans who have attended all 58 Super Bowls are back in New Orleans for No. 59

  
Published February 8, 2025 10:12 AM

The only three fans who have attended every Super Bowl are back in New Orleans this year to make it 59 in a row.

Old friends Don Crisman, Gregory Eaton and Tom Henschel, who have been to all 58 Super Bowls, are in New Orleans this week and have told reporters that they will be at Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

The man call themselves the “Never Missed a Super Bowl Club,” and they gained attention after they were featured in a Super Bowl commercial for Visa in 2010. Two of the fans featured in that commercial have since died.

One other person, photographer John Biever, has attended all 58 Super Bowls. He is also in New Orleans and will photograph his 59th Super Bowl on Sunday.

Two more people attended the first 57 Super Bowls but were absent for the first time last year: Norma Hunt, the wife of Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt, attended the first 57 Super Bowls but died in 2023. Groundskeeper George Toma worked on the field of the first 57 Super Bowls but did not attend No. 58.