Three fans who have attended every Super Bowl are back for No. 58 this year

Three die-hard fans who attended Super Bowl I and decided to keep coming back every year are making it to Las Vegas this weekend.

Old friends Don Crisman, Gregory Eaton and Tom Henschel, who have been to all 57 Super Bowls, confirmed that they’re going to be at Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, according to NBCBoston.com.

All three men say they’re still doing well in their 80s and want to attend at least the next two Super Bowls, to make it an even 60.

Two other people who attended the first 57 Super Bowls will not be in attendance on Sunday. Norma Hunt, the wife of Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt, attended the first 57 Super Bowls but died in June. Groundskeeper George Toma worked on the field of the first 57 Super Bowls but confirmed this week that he won’t be in Las Vegas for No. 58. Crisman, Eaton and Henschel are believed to be the last three people who have been to every Super Bowl.