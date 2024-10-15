 Skip navigation
Three kickers remain perfect for the season through Week Six

  
Published October 15, 2024 11:39 AM

Six weeks into the 2024 NFL season, three kickers remain perfect.

Vikings kicker Will Reichard, Cardinals kicker Matt Prater and Titans kicker Nick Folk are the only kickers who have made all their field goals and all their extra points this season, with every other kicker missing at least once.

Reichard has been the best kicker in the NFL and is a big part of the Vikings’ surprising success. Reichard is 9-for-9 on field goals, with a long of 58 yards, and 16-for-16 on extra points.

Folk is 8-for-8 on field goals, with a long of 53 yards, and 10-for-10 on extra points.

Prater is 6-for-6 on field goals, with a long of 57 yards, and 10-for-10 on extra points. The bad news for the Cardinals is that Prater has missed the last two games with a knee injury and was replaced by Chad Ryland, who missed a field goal attempt.

Three other kickers — New Orleans’ Blake Grupe, Tampa Bay’s Chase McLaughlin and Detroit’s Jake Bates — have made all their field goals but missed an extra point. Grupe has missed two extra points.

It’s been a very good start to the season for NFL kickers, who have collectively made 85.6 percent of their field goals and 96.8 percent of their extra points this season. Kickers have become so good that their attempts are almost viewed as automatic, but only three kickers have made every single one.