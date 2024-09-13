Thursday Night Football: Bills steamrolling Dolphins, up 24-10 at halftime

The Bills have won 11 of the past 12 games against the Dolphins including the postseason. They are on their way to making it 12 of 13.

Buffalo dominated the first half, taking a 24-10 lead into the locker room at halftime.

James Cook has all three Buffalo touchdowns, with a 17-yard reception and runs of 1 and 49 yards. He has five carries for 60 yards and one catch for 17 yards.

The Dolphins have hurt themselves with two turnovers, four penalties for 35 yards and a drive that ended on fourth down with a sack. The Bills had scoring drives of 37, 19, 85 and 49 yards in the first half.

They scored 10 points off two Tua Tagovailoa interceptions, with Ja’Marcus Ingram and Christian Benford getting the picks for the Bills. Ed Oliver has a sack and a tackle for loss.

The Bills have 188 yards, scoring on four of five possessions before a one-play kneel down.

Josh Allen went 9-of-13 for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Tagovailoa is 13-of-18 for 97 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He threw a 5-yard scoring pass to De’Von Achane, who has 14 carries for 69 yards and two catches for 9 yards. Tyreek Hill has only 16 yards on two catches.

The Bills will receive the kickoff to start the second half.

Dolphins offensive lineman Robert Jones has a shoulder injury and is questionable to return.