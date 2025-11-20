Thursday Night Football: Bills WR Keon Coleman is officially inactive

Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman will miss his second consecutive game as a healthy scratch.

Coleman is inactive for Thursday Night Football.

After Coleman sat out Sunday’s victory over the Bucs, coach Sean McDermott said Coleman was late to a meeting on Friday. It was Coleman’s second offense of the season, prompting McDermott to bench the 2024 second-round pick.

Coleman has 32 receptions for 330 yards and three touchdowns this season.

The team’s other inactives are tight end Dalton Kincaid (hamstring), wide receiver Curtis Samuel (elbow/neck), defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (shoulder), offensive lineman Chase Lundt and cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram.

The Texans’ inactives are quarterback C.J. Stroud (concussion), safety Jalen Pitre (concussion), offensive tackle Jarrett Kingston, linebacker Jamal Hill (hamstring), wide receiver Braxton Berrios, linebacker Damone Clark and left guard Laken Tomlinson.

Davis Mills will make his third consecutive start in place of Stroud.