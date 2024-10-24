Thursday Night Football: Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp active for Rams-Vikings

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will have his top two receivers for Thursday night’s game against the Vikings.

Not only is Cooper Kupp active, but Puka Nacua is as well for the Week 8 matchup.

Nacua is more of a surprise, as he was just designated to return from injured reserve on Tuesday. The second-year receiver has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in the Week 1 loss to the Lions. He caught four passes for 35 yards in that contest.

It’s unclear how much Nacua will play, as he was listed as limited on both the Tuesday and Wednesday injury report.

As a rookie last season, Nacua caught 105 passes for 1,486 yards with six TDs.

Kupp has been out since Week 2 when he suffered an ankle injury in the loss to the Cardinals. Head coach Sean McVay said after Sunday’s win over the Raiders that Kupp was expected to play on Thursday.

Kupp has 18 catches for 147 yards with a TD so far in 2024.

On the other side, Minnesota did not activate tight end T.J. Hockenson, but he is expected to be placed on the 53-man roster on Friday. Guard Dalton Risner also was not activated for Thursday’s game.

Los Angeles’ inactives are quarterback Stetson Bennett, cornerback Tre’Davious White, running back Cody Schrader, receiver Jordan Whittington, and defensive end Desjuan Johnson.

Minnesota’s inactives are quarterback Brett Rypien, linebacker Blake Cashman, cornerback Akayleb Evans, defensive tackle Levi Drake Rodriguez, offensive tackle Walter Rouse, cornerback Dwight McGlothern, and running back Myles Gaskin.