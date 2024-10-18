Thursday Night Football: Sean Payton, Broncos leave New Orleans with 33-10 win

Sean Payton returned to New Orleans, where he coached from 2006-21, and left with a blowout win. By the fourth quarter, the Caesars Superdome was empty, and those Saints fans who stayed were booing the home team.

With rookies all over the field, it had the feel of a preseason game.

Payton and the Broncos weren’t messing around, though, smelling blood in the water with the Saints many injuries. The Broncos never let off the gas, rolling over the Saints 33-10.

The Saints have been outscored 60-10 in the past six quarters.

They started Thursday night’s game without quarterback Derek Carr, center Erik McCoy, tight end Taysom Hill and receivers Chris Olave and Rasheed Shaheed, among others, and finished it without guard Nick Saldiveri (shoulder) and cornerbacks Paulson Adebo (knee) and Marshon Lattimore (hamstring).

The Broncos added insult to injury.

They outgained the Saints 389 to 271, as Denver rushed for 225 yards. Rookie Bo Nix went 16-of-26 for 164 yards and also ran for 64 yards on 10 carries. Javonte Williams had 14 carries for 88 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 23 yards. Courtland Sutton had no targets.

Broncos linebacker Cody Barton scored on a 52-yard return of a Spencer Rattler fumble, and Nik Bonitto had one of six sacks of Rattler, becoming the first Denver player to have a five-game sack streak since Von Miller in 2018.

Rattler lost two fumbles, while completing 25 of 35 passes for 172 yards before Jake Haener replaced him in the fourth quarter. Rattler also ran for 34 yards on five carries. Haener went 3-for-4 for 38 yards, throwing a 12-yard touchdown pass to Cedrick Wilson with 1:22 remaining.

Alvin Kamara had only 24 yards on 13 touches.

The Broncos improved to 4-3, while the Saints fell to 2-5 with their fifth consecutive loss.