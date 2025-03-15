 Skip navigation
Titans release Chidobe Awuzie

  
Published March 15, 2025 04:23 PM

The Titans parted ways with veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie on Saturday.

They announced that they have released Awuzie a year after signing him to a three-year contract. Awuzie will leave more than $12.5 million in dead money on the salary cap and account for over $1.7 million in cap savings if he is not designated a June 1 cut.

Awuzie only played eight games in his lone season as a Titan. He had 26 tackles, an interception, four passes defensed, and a forced fumble in those appearances.

L’Jarius Sneed, Roger McCreary, Darrell Baker, Jarvis Brownlee, and Gabe Jeudy-Lally are the remaining cornerbacks in Tennessee.