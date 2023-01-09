Titans begin lining up G.M. candidates

Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk said on Monday that she will not rush the process of hiring the team’s next General Manager and a list of names that the team is considering is starting to be put together.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have already identified six candidates for the job, including a couple of in-house options. The Titans fired Jon Robinson last month after more than six years in the job.

The in-house candidates are vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden and director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort. Both have been candidates for other openings in recent years as well.

Rapoport reports that the Titans have also requested interviews with 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon, Browns assistant G.M. Glenn Cook, Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham, and 49ers assistant G.M. Adam Peters.