 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans begin lining up G.M. candidates

  
Published January 9, 2023 08:10 AM
nbc_fnia_appsfull_230108
January 8, 2023 10:21 PM
The FNIA crew dive into Week 18, where the Bills earned the No. 2 seed with a heartfelt win over the Patriots, the Dolphins snuck into the playoffs, the Bengals defeated the Ravens and more.

Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk said on Monday that she will not rush the process of hiring the team’s next General Manager and a list of names that the team is considering is starting to be put together.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have already identified six candidates for the job, including a couple of in-house options. The Titans fired Jon Robinson last month after more than six years in the job.

The in-house candidates are vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden and director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort. Both have been candidates for other openings in recent years as well.

Rapoport reports that the Titans have also requested interviews with 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon, Browns assistant G.M. Glenn Cook, Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham, and 49ers assistant G.M. Adam Peters.