 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_number1draftpicks_v2_240826.jpg
2024 expectations for current, former No. 1 picks
nbc_simms_steelers_240826.jpg
Steelers have ‘a lot of questions’ entering 2024
nbc_simms_sfoutlook_240826.jpg
Where 49ers stand after 2024 NFL preseason

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_number1draftpicks_v2_240826.jpg
2024 expectations for current, former No. 1 picks
nbc_simms_steelers_240826.jpg
Steelers have ‘a lot of questions’ entering 2024
nbc_simms_sfoutlook_240826.jpg
Where 49ers stand after 2024 NFL preseason

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans’ Chance Campbell out for season with torn ACL

  
Published August 26, 2024 01:34 PM

Titans linebacker and special teams player Chance Campbell will miss the entire season with a torn ACL.

Tennessee coach Brian Callahan confirmed today that Campbell is out for the season. He’s the second linebacker the Titans have lost for all of 2024, following the previous injury to Garret Wallow.

“We’ve taken two pretty significant hits at the linebacker spot with Wallow and Chance,” Callahan said.

A 2022 sixth-round draft pick, Campbell has only played in four regular-season games in his NFL career, but the Titans’ coaches had indicated they were pleased with his progress in training camp this year and hoping for a bigger contribution from him. Now that will have to wait until 2025.