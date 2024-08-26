Titans’ Chance Campbell out for season with torn ACL

Titans linebacker and special teams player Chance Campbell will miss the entire season with a torn ACL.

Tennessee coach Brian Callahan confirmed today that Campbell is out for the season. He’s the second linebacker the Titans have lost for all of 2024, following the previous injury to Garret Wallow.

“We’ve taken two pretty significant hits at the linebacker spot with Wallow and Chance,” Callahan said.

A 2022 sixth-round draft pick, Campbell has only played in four regular-season games in his NFL career, but the Titans’ coaches had indicated they were pleased with his progress in training camp this year and hoping for a bigger contribution from him. Now that will have to wait until 2025.