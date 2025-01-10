Titans complete interview with former Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff

The Titans completed a first-round virtual interview with former Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff for the team’s General Manager position, the team announced Friday.

Dimitroff served as the G.M. of the Falcons from 2008-20. The Falcons qualified for the postseason six times in his tenure and lost in Super Bowl LI to the Patriots.

Dimitroff was the Patriots’ director of college scouting from 2003-07 before the Falcons hired him.

He has spent 28 years in the NFL and was recognized as NFL Executive of the Year in 2008 and in 2010.

In January 2022, Dimitroff helped created a football analytics company named SumerSports. The company says its aim is to provide “the best in class quantitative analysis aimed at creating precision in player acquisition and roster management in the NFL.”

The Titans are seeking to replace Ran Carthon, who was hired before the 2023 season. Chad Brinker, the Titans’ president of football operations, is running the search for the new G.M.

The Titans previously interviewed Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie.

They have requested Seahawks senior director of player personnel Matt Berry, Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dobbs, Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray and Buccaneers assistant G.M. John Spytek.