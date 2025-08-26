Titans cut WR Xavier Restrepo and 19 others, intend to sign DT Shy Tuttle

Wide receiver Xavier Restrepo was Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward’s top receiver at Miami last season, but he didn’t make it through final cuts with his college teammate.

Restrepo was signed as an undrafted free agent this spring and he was one of 20 players cut from the Tennessee roster on Tuesday. Restrepo and the others can return to the practice squad, but no one on the initial 53-man roster should feel too comfortable.

The Titans have the top waiver position in the league and agents Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln told ESPN that defensive lineman Shy Tuttle plans to sign with the team. Tuttle was released by the Panthers on Tuesday.

The Titans also waived or released offensive linemen Brendan James, Jaelyn Duncan, and Andrew Rupcich; linebackers Blake Lynch, Brian Asamoah, and Ali Gaye; defensive backs Amani Oruwariye and Kendell Brooks; wide receivers James Proche and Mason Kinsey; defensive linemen Carlos Watkins, Cam Horsley, and Isaiah Raikes; tight ends Drake Dabney, Thomas Odukoya, and Josh Whyle; running backs Jermar Jefferson and Jordan Mims; and quarterback Trevor Siemian.

As previously reported, the Titans placed running back Tyjae Spears on injured reserve with a designation to return.